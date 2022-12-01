 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AUXILIARY RECEIVES SERVICE AWARD

  • 0
AUXILIARY RECEIVES SERVICE AWARD

The Pardeeville American Legion Auxiliary Unit 215 received the 2021-2022 Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation “Anchored in Service” award in August. Their annual Narrative Report form shows their service to area veterans, their activities, events, and projects. The unit reported 1,100 hours of service to veterans, cards to veterans, donations to veterans affairs facilities, and three quilts of valor.

 ERIN SALMON

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

Morticia is a 4-month-oldblack-mouth/hound puppy. She seems kind, loveable and just and easy-going girl. She loves attention and to snuggle. M…

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

Tulip is a 9.5-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. The females can be anywhere from 80-100 pounds full grown. She was surrendered because her owner …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News