Auxiliary seeks candidates for Badger Girl State

The John E. Miller American Legion Auxiliary 146 of Beaver Dam seeks candidates to go to Badger Girl State.
Citizens “learn by doing” as they function on city, county, and state levels by electing officials in the manner prescribed by regular election procedures and conducting business on those levels. The entire delegation will become a “51st” state “Badger” and will function according to the laws of the State of Wisconsin to make “Badger” the best state in the nation.
The delegates spend an entire week learning about the democratic system of government, flag etiquette, leadership skills, and make lifelong friends.
Because of the current COVID-19 global pandemic, the ALABGS Committee has come up with three possible scenarios for the 2021 session. They will not know which option will be chosen until spring but are currently planning all three. The three options are:
- The American Legion Auxiliary 77th Badger Girls State Session will be held June 20-25 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus, Oshkosh. This is normally what would happen, and would cap participation at 750 delegates. Both juniors and seniors would be eligible to attend. The consideration to allow seniors to participate applies only to the 2021 session since they were unable to attend in 2020. This programs does not discriminate against race, creed or color.
- The ALABGS session as stated in above but with fewer delegates in order to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations of social distancing and other precautions. The session would be capped at about 400 delegates.
- The session will be held virtually aiming to have the same experience of running for office, creating platforms and legislation, and have the delegates meet not only other women from all over Wisconsin, but also have prestigious guest speakers, as they would have in an in-person session. The session would still be one week-long and adapted for the virtual world. Capacity could be expanded but would be limited to the number of paid reservations received.
To be eligible, candidates must be enrolled in the junior or senior year of a Wisconsin public, parochial, private or home-school residing preferably in the Beaver Dam/Dodge County area; have an interest in government and citizenship; have outstanding qualities of leadership, good moral character, cooperativeness, dependability and participation in extra-curricular activities; and have a scholastic rating in the upper half of her class.
Prospective delegates must meet all of the above criteria before being considered a candidate.
Tuition is $350 for the week to attend and that fee has been secured by sponsors such as civic organizations, service clubs, businesses and the Auxiliary so the delegates can attend for free. The tuition covers room, meals, study materials, etc. but not transportation or extra spending money.
Once a “citizen” has successfully completed the immediate past session they have the opportunity to apply for several scholarship opportunities.
To register or for more information, contact Beth Rueter at Beaver Dam High School, or Tricia Rataczak at Randolph High School by March 29, the earlier, the better.
There will be a virtual Badger Girl Orientation which is strongly recommended for all associated parties. Check alabgs.org frequently for updates.