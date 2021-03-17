Auxiliary seeks candidates for Badger Girl State

To be eligible, candidates must be enrolled in the junior or senior year of a Wisconsin public, parochial, private or home-school residing preferably in the Beaver Dam/Dodge County area; have an interest in government and citizenship; have outstanding qualities of leadership, good moral character, cooperativeness, dependability and participation in extra-curricular activities; and have a scholastic rating in the upper half of her class.

Prospective delegates must meet all of the above criteria before being considered a candidate.

Tuition is $350 for the week to attend and that fee has been secured by sponsors such as civic organizations, service clubs, businesses and the Auxiliary so the delegates can attend for free. The tuition covers room, meals, study materials, etc. but not transportation or extra spending money.

Once a “citizen” has successfully completed the immediate past session they have the opportunity to apply for several scholarship opportunities.

To register or for more information, contact Beth Rueter at Beaver Dam High School, or Tricia Rataczak at Randolph High School by March 29, the earlier, the better.