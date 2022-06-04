Avian influenza program offered

The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library and the city of Baraboo Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department will host a free program featuring Dr. Barry Hartup, in which he explores the “second pandemic,” an “epornitic” of avian influenza virus, impacting birds nearly worldwide, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Room 12/14, Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo.

The outbreak has affected billions of birds, been incredibly detrimental to animal agriculture, and created welfare and conservation concerns. Attendees will learn how this problem has emerged in birds, both domestic and wild, what can be done to protect pets, poultry, and wild birds in the community.

Hartup is the director of Conservation Medicine at the International Crane Foundation and developed a plan to prevent diseases such as avian flu from impacting the endangered crane flock maintained at ICF since the early 2000s. He is also a clinical instructor in Zoological Medicine at the School of Veterinary Medicine at University of Wisconsin-Madison.