Award-winning artist to teach drawing workshop
“Black Willow” screen print by John Miller.

 RIVER ARTS INC/Contributed

Students will focus on drawing in stark black and white using various techniques to suggest space, light, form and the possibility of color with award-winning artist John Miller. Class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 at River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Class fee is $40. No previous experience is necessary. Students should bring a sketchbook or notepad of blank paper with them. Sharpies and other drawing tools will be provided.

This class is for people who want to stretch their drawing or inking skills or want to create clean and easily reproduced imagery, including possibilities such as print making, advertising or graphic story telling. This is a challenging drawing skill because more must be done with less, an essential concept in creativity.

For more information and registration, visit riverartsinc.org, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.

