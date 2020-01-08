Award-winning artist to teach drawing workshop

Students will focus on drawing in stark black and white using various techniques to suggest space, light, form and the possibility of color with award-winning artist John Miller. Class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 25 at River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Class fee is $40. No previous experience is necessary. Students should bring a sketchbook or notepad of blank paper with them. Sharpies and other drawing tools will be provided.