Award winning movie series at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library will present an “Award Winning Movie” series for adults at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evenings throughout the month of March, and the first Wednesday in April. Selections will include Oscar winners and nominees from this year’s Academy Awards. The movies will be shown in the community room at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St. The film showings are free of charge, and no registration is required. Popcorn will be provided.