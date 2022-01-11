Awards presentation planned

The Columbia County Awards Committee has reviewed nominations and will hold a presentation of awards at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Columbia County Administration Building, Room 113, 112 E. Edgewater St., Portage. The event is open to the public.
The following awards will be presented:
- Lifesaving Award: Sgt. Jordan Haueter, Deputy Kevin Jones, Dispatcher Angie Haase, Deputy Ryan Fleischhacker, Jail Deputy Michael Schliesman, Sheriff Roger Brandner, Det. Sgt. Timothy Schultz, Jail Deputy Angela Beaumont, Jail Deputy Kaitlin Ahlers, Jail Deputy Jill Ostrander, Det. Sgt. Mark Smit, Sgt. Darrell Ward, Deputy Travis Lange, Deputy Ronald Stage
- Medal of Valor: Deputy Ryan Fleischhacker and Det. Sgt. Brian Johnson
- Meritorious Conduct: Deputy Nathaniel Fredrick, Capt. James Stilson, Det. Sgt. Timothy Schultz, Capt. Jason Kocovsky
- Outstanding Service Award: Deputy Kourtney Fleischhacker and Deputy Tyler Henriksen
- Outstanding Support: Portage Veterinary Clinic and Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke
- Certificates of Appreciation: Emergency Management Deputy Coordinator Marie Darling-Ellis, Portage Police Secretary Casey Crary, County Board Chair Vern Gove, and Citizen Marilyn George
- Employees of the Year: Columbia County Secretarial Staff Kimberly Stilwell, Shanna Breneman, Jennifer Doherty, Amanda Kulow, Lisa Cook
- Citizen Recognition: Kitzi Muniz
- 20 Years of Service to Columbia County: Jail Deputy Michael Schliesman and Capt. Jason Kocovsky
- 25 Years of Service to Columbia County: Dispatcher William Breunig, Capt. James Stilson, Deputy Terri Pulvermacher, Sgt. Max Jenatscheck, Secretary Kimberly Stilwell, Capt. Todd Horn, Executive Secretary NaDeanna Giuffre
- 30 Years of Service to Columbia County: Sheriff Roger Brandner, Lt. Brian Kjorlie, Emergency Management Coordinator Kathleen Johnson
To nominate sheriff's deputies and citizens for recognition, complete the online form for Medal of Valor, Lifesaving, Meritorious Conduct, Blue Star, Citizens Service, Outstanding Service, Outstanding Support, and Problem Solving at co.columbia.wi.us.
The Awards Committee consists of department personnel, County Board members, and community citizens.