B&B is collection site for winter clothing

Fountain Chateau Bed & Breakfast, 202 E. Main St., Hustler, will serve as a collection site for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s Wisconsin Bundle Up campaign. Residents can drop off new or gently-used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing items until Jan. 5, 2021.

All items donated at this location will be given to local families in need. For the safety of everyone, contactless drop-off can be made on the front porch.