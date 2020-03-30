B&G Club announces meal distribution changes

Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin ended the first week of its evening meal program for youth by serving its 1,000th meal. A healthy snack will also be prepared.

Meals are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. All children 18 or younger in the household may receive one meal daily, Monday- Friday. Phone calls to reserve meals are not accepted. Meal distribution locations include the Boys & Girls Club-Baraboo at Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., curbside on Second St. and Village Square Parking Lot, 305 Lynn Ave.

Gordon L. Willson School parking lot 146, Berkley Blvd. and Campbell Park parking lot, near outdoor pool, 325 South Blvd. replace the Al Behrman Elementary School parking lot and the Blackhawk Manor Parking Lot locations.

The meals are prepared in the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Kids Café kitchen and distributed by its staff.

To make a donation to support the evening food program or the club in general, visit bgcwcw.org or text, “19COVID” to 41444 and follow the link.