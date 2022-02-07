 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BABIASH EARNS 1ST-PLACE IN ESSAY CONTEST

Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 in Waupun held a Patriot's Pen Youth Essay Writing Contest, which gives students in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme and improve their writing skills. This year's theme was “How Can I Be A Good American.” Receiving $75 for first-place was Alexis Babiash, a sixth-grader at Rock River Intermediate School in Waupun. From left, VFW member Lynn Holz, Babiash, and Post Commander Frank Mesa on Jan. 19.

 LARRY DUER/Contributed

