BABIES BLOOM: 100 BOOKS BEFORE ONE

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply a sealcoat to the surfaces of the following roads beginning Tuesday, work will be done in the o…
Fundraising efforts continue to open the Boys & Girls Club – Portage Area/Columbia County. A little over a year ago a group of forward-thi…
HORICON — Horicon High School class of 1977 held its 45th reunion on July 30 at Horicon Hills Country Club. Those in attendance were, Steven S…
Construction of a new shelter at Sauey Park in Reedsburg, was completed on July 25, and paid for with funds provided by the W.R. & Floy A.…
The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair officially opened its gates Thursday, and this year three area wineries will be featured.
Northern Lightning exercise at Volk Field
Jax, is a 2-year-old Great Dane. He is a 140-pound dog, large and strong who needs a good leader – preferably a home with Great Dane or giant …
Children’s Wisconsin awarded Rep. Mark Born (R- Beaver Dam) and Evan Goyke (D- Milwaukee) with the ninth annual Children’s Champion Policy Awa…
Rain is a 19-month-old shepherd mix, surrendered because her owner no longer had time for her. Rain is a very sweet girl, she enjoys playing o…
