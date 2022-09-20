 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BABIES BLOOM: 100 BOOKS BEFORE ONE

  • 0
BABIES BLOOM: 100 BOOKS BEFORE ONE

Quintin Bell is one of the youngest Babies Bloom: 100 Books Before One finishers at Reedsburg Public Library at 27-days-old, proving that you're never too young to enjoy books. Reading has been proven to help improve the bond between parent and child, encourage speech development, and prepare them for future reading/learning.

 RPL

Related to this story

Most Popular

16 school districts awarded grants

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development awarded Wisconsin Fast Forward Program grants to 16 school districts for…

PETS OF WEEK: Yogi and Mabel

PETS OF WEEK: Yogi and Mabel

Yogi is a 2 ½-year-old retriever/Labrador/mix. A big, handsome guy at 80 pounds but has been as big as 93 pounds according to his records. He’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News