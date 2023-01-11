 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BABIES BLOOM: 100 BOOKS BEFORE ONE

Alaric Keen, 10-months-old completed the Babies Bloom: 100 Books Before One reading literacy program at Reedsburg Public Library on Dec. 31. Sign up for the reading challenge at the Reedsburg Public Library and earn a free board book when the challenge is complete. To participate in this or other reading challenges the library offers for all ages, sign up in the Beanstack Tracker App.

