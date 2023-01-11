BABIES BLOOM: 100 BOOKS BEFORE ONE
|Location
|Type
|Date
|Time
|Randolph School District
|Late Start
|01/11/2023
|10:10 am
MADISON — On Jan. 3, State Rep. Alex Dallman (R-Green Lake) was sworn-in for his second term representing Wisconsin’s 41st Assembly District. …
HORICON — Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, will host a Cabin Fever Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat…
The Four C Notes, the Midwest’s only tribute recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will perform at 2 p.m. Saturd…
JUNEAU — In spring 2022, the Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee was awarded a $500 Agricultural Literacy matching grant through the Wiscon…
Wall Quilt Show reception is today
Tomah Health focuses on pediatric readiness
MSA Professional Services, Inc. promotes five to the role of team leader within the firm. Gregg Borucki, Jeff Powell, Dan Rammer, Jason Terry …
HORICON —Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, seeks volunteers to join the newly formed Scholarship Committe…
$2,800 donated for veterans
Special blend at Nunatak offered to help fight human trafficking
