Baby born on mothers birthday at RAMC

Enia Lagos Tinoco received the best birthday present a mother could ask for, the birth of her daughter. Jadelliss Itamar Urbina Lagos was born on her mother’s birthday, at 11:50 a.m. Oct. 5, 2019, at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 19 inches. The birthdays were celebrated by many family and friends visiting, as well as a birthday cake made by the culinary services staff.
