Badger fights the Cold War

Author Michael Goc will talk about the role Badger Army Ammunition Plant played in the war against communism, starting in the 1940s and ending with the demise of the Soviet Union and other communist regimes in eastern Europe in the 1980s. He will talk about what happened on the site in the years when Badger was not producing propellant for "hot" wars.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The presentation is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at The Museum of Badger Army Ammunition, located at the former main gateway to the plant on Highway 12.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)