Badger Lands Open House set

A spring Badger Lands Open House will be held from 6-8 p.m. March 11 at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, Jenny Eddy Room, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Representatives from the Ho-Chunk Nation, U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Bluffview Sanitary District will provide updates and be available to answer questions. Attendees can learn more about the landowners, current projects, and future land management and recreation projects planned for the former Badger Army Ammunition Plant landscape.