 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baerwolf joins bank’s Board of Directors

  • 0

COLUMBUS — Jennifer Baerwolf joins the Board of Directors of Jewel Box Financial Services, Inc. and Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, according to a March 31 press release.

Baerwolf is a lifelong resident of the Columbus area, an agricultural advocate, experienced in business, and has an entrepreneurial mind. She was instrumental in developing a successful local business, Sassy Cow Creamery, LLC. She earned an associate degree as a veterinary technician and presently serves as a 4-H Project Leader and on the Prairie Music Academy Parent Advisory Board. She and her family operate a dairy farm, Baerwolf Dairies, LLC, outside of Columbus.

For more information, visit fmub.bank.

Jennifer Baerwolf

Baerwolf
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

Malone earns honors at State Farm

Malone earns honors at State Farm

Portage State Farm agent Sean Malone qualified for the 2021 President’s Club in Health Insurance from Medicare Supplement sales, according to …

Dollar General opens in Beaver Dam

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE — Dollar General at 100 Highway G in Beaver Dam is now open. DG stores provide area residents with an affordable sto…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News