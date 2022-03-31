Baerwolf joins bank’s Board of Directors

COLUMBUS — Jennifer Baerwolf joins the Board of Directors of Jewel Box Financial Services, Inc. and Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, according to a March 31 press release.

Baerwolf is a lifelong resident of the Columbus area, an agricultural advocate, experienced in business, and has an entrepreneurial mind. She was instrumental in developing a successful local business, Sassy Cow Creamery, LLC. She earned an associate degree as a veterinary technician and presently serves as a 4-H Project Leader and on the Prairie Music Academy Parent Advisory Board. She and her family operate a dairy farm, Baerwolf Dairies, LLC, outside of Columbus.