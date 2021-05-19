 Skip to main content
Baerwolf takes first at FFA event
Baerwolf takes first at FFA event

On May 10-11, Columbus FFA members competed in the Section 6 Leadership Development Event hosted by Mauston FFA virtually. Morgan Baerwolf won the FFA Creed contest and will advance State. Corrina Larson took second in the Discussion Meet contest and Hannah Dahl took rhird-place in the Extemporaneous area.

Morgan Baerwolf

Baerwolf
