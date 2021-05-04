 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BAERWOLF TAKES FIRST IN COLORING CONTEST
0 comments
top story

BAERWOLF TAKES FIRST IN COLORING CONTEST

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BAERWOLF TAKES FIRST IN COLORING CONTEST

Columbus FFA Chapter hosted a coloring contest during National Agriculture Week in March for fourth and fifth grade students. The coloring page represented hot new careers in agriculture and had an activity on the back to match the career names to a description of the career. On April 20, Delaney Baerwolf was named winner with the first- to fourth-place runners up, Ava Bindl, Rebecca Tracy, Crystal Purdy and Makayla Jischkowsky. Pictured, Baerwolf with her teacher Dawn Stovall.

 GLENDA CROOK Contributed

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

BAERWOLF TAKES FIRST IN COLORING CONTEST

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RAHS art exhibit set
Community

RAHS art exhibit set

Reedsburg ArtsLink will feature the art of Reedsburg Area High School students in a juried exhibit from 1-5 p.m. May 13-14 at the Woolen Mill …

Community

Monien earns recognition

The National Society of High School Scholars selected Carraigh Monien of Beaver Dam, to become a member of the organization on March 29. The s…

Community

Senior Activities: May 3-9

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam: Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday th…

Community

Drive-thru job fair planned

MADISON - The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin, the WorkSmart Network, Wisconsin Job Service and the county economic dev…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News