Bagpipes in The Glen returns

Durward's Glen, W11876 McLeisch Road, Baraboo, will host Bagpipes in The Glen from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
A summer's evening of music, food and fun celebrating Scottish/Irish heritage. Irish dancers, Irish Scottish music, Pipers Mike O’Connell and Rick Allison and Celtic harpist Shari Sarazin will perform.
Entrance donation $10 per car. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Brats, hamburgers, chips and drinks alcoholic and non-alcoholic available for purchase.
Volunteers needed, call 608-356-8113 or email theglen150@gmail.com.