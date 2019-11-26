58 bags of groceries donated to pantry

Shoppers at Rechek’s Food Pride purchased 58 pre-assembled grocery bags, weighing a total of 435 pounds, for donation to the Dodge County Food Pantry. On Nov. 21, Max Gritzmacher, store director, turned over three overflowing cartloads to Colletta Cody.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)