Bald eagle watching goes virtual

The Sauk Prairie area’s 35th annual Bald Eagle Watching Days goes virtual and will be livestreamed. “Eagle Days in 2021 will be COVID appropriate,” said Jeb Barzen, president of the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council.

FBEC is a co-sponsor of the event with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce and Tripp Heritage Museum.

“Our planned virtual programming will feature the release of a rehabilitated bald eagle to the wild, a live raptor show and many more of your favorite events and presentations,” Barzen said. “We’ll provide experts to answer your questions and show eagle watchers how they can safely visit the area and see the birds themselves using our new self-guided tour.”

The links and schedule for all programming can be found at ferrybluffeaglecouncil.org.

Programming is a mix of live-streamed and pre-recorded events beginning at 1 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 23 and Feb. 6 and 20. Some highlights of each week include: