Bald eagle watching goes virtual

The Sauk Prairie area’s 35th annual Bald Eagle Watching Days goes virtual and will be livestreamed. “Eagle Days in 2021 will be COVID appropriate,” said Jeb Barzen, president of the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council.
FBEC is a co-sponsor of the event with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce and Tripp Heritage Museum.
“Our planned virtual programming will feature the release of a rehabilitated bald eagle to the wild, a live raptor show and many more of your favorite events and presentations,” Barzen said. “We’ll provide experts to answer your questions and show eagle watchers how they can safely visit the area and see the birds themselves using our new self-guided tour.”
The links and schedule for all programming can be found at ferrybluffeaglecouncil.org.
Programming is a mix of live-streamed and pre-recorded events beginning at 1 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 23 and Feb. 6 and 20. Some highlights of each week include:
- Jan. 16: Watch a pre-recorded release of a rehabilitated bald eagle to the wild by Marge Gibson, executive director of the Raptor Education Group, Inc., followed by a live question and answer session. A presentation of “Eagles in Native American Culture” by Art Shegonee, a member of the Menominee and Potawatomi tribes in Wisconsin will be featured.
- Jan. 23: A live raptor show will feature Schlitz Audubon Nature Center raptors and trainers and a behind-the-scenes video of bald eagles getting bathed, fed and flight time. Barzen, a wildlife biologist, will discuss “Wintering Ecology of Eagles in the Lower Wisconsin Riverway.” And the story of Old Abe, a Civil War military mascot.
- Feb. 6: Learn about why bald eagles choose the Lower Wisconsin Riverway for their winter home. Encore presentations of material from previous weeks also presented.
- Feb. 20: Encore presentation of the Schlitz Audubon raptor show and a live animal show with naturalist and educator David Stokes featuring animals that live with eagles. Barzen will share insights on the eagle viewing season and recent roost count data.
“The shift from in-person to virtual events means people can view the events and presentations throughout January and February, instead of just in one weekend,” said Sumner Matteson, an avian ecologist for the DNR and event planning team member.
Those looking to see eagles in the wild can visit the Sauk Prairie area using a self-guided tour on mobile devices, see the FBEC website for guides to prime viewing spots along the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway.