 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ballweg holds listening sessions

  • 0

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and share their thoughts on this past legislative session, state budget and other state-related issues.

Wednesday, May 11

1-2 p.m., Kilbourn Public Library – Community Center, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells

5:30-6:30 p.m., Montello Public Library, 128 Lake St., Montello

Friday, May 13

2-3 p.m., Angie W. Cox Public Library, 119 N. Main St., Pardeeville

Thursday, May 19

1-2 p.m., Randolph Village Hall, 248 W. Stroud St., Randolph

If unable to attend, thoughts and opinions can be shared by contacting the senator at 800-991-5541, sen.ballweg@legis.wisconsin.gov or write to her at P.O. Box 7882, Madison, WI 53707.

Joan Ballweg

Ballweg
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Milo

PETS OF WEEK: Sparky and Milo

Sparky is a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog/mix surrendered about 7 months ago due to his owner’s passing. Sparky is very timid at first, it …

$15K donated to PAVE

$15K donated to PAVE

Beaver Dam-based Northwestern Mutual wealth management advisor, Debra Smith, was named one of the company’s 2022 Community Service Award winne…

PETS OF WEEK: Diana and Annalise

PETS OF WEEK: Diana and Annalise

Diana is a 4-year-old mixed breed and such a sweet girl. She loves people, attention, getting belly rubs and would like to spend quality time …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News