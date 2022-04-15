Ballweg holds listening sessions

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and share their thoughts on this past legislative session, state budget and other state-related issues.
Wednesday, May 11
1-2 p.m., Kilbourn Public Library – Community Center, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells
5:30-6:30 p.m., Montello Public Library, 128 Lake St., Montello
Friday, May 13
2-3 p.m., Angie W. Cox Public Library, 119 N. Main St., Pardeeville
Thursday, May 19
1-2 p.m., Randolph Village Hall, 248 W. Stroud St., Randolph
If unable to attend, thoughts and opinions can be shared by contacting the senator at 800-991-5541, sen.ballweg@legis.wisconsin.gov or write to her at P.O. Box 7882, Madison, WI 53707.