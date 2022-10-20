Ballweg named 'Champion of Economic Development'

MADISON — The Wisconsin Economic Development Association presented Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) with the organization’s 2022 “Champion of Economic Development” legislative award for her leadership on legislative initiatives to drive economic growth and prosperity in Wisconsin, according to an Oct. 20 press release.

“Sen. Ballweg is a true ‘Champion of Economic Development,’ as her leadership on key issues has produced real results that are moving Wisconsin’s economy forward. WEDA is thrilled to recognize and celebrate her work,” said Michael Welsh, vice president of Legislative Affairs, WEDA. “From rural broadband expansion to talent attraction and other workforce development initiatives, her efforts in the State Capitol during the 2021-22 legislative session are helping to address Wisconsin’s top economic challenges.”