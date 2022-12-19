Ballweg reappointed chair of Agriculture & Tourism Committee

MADISON — Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) was selected to chair the Senate Agriculture and Tourism Committee.
She also was named a member of the Joint Committee on Finance, Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children & Families, Universities & Revenue and State Building Commission.
To reach Ballweg, call 608-266-0751 or email sen.ballweg@legis.wi.gov. The 14th Senate District is composed of parts of Adams, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette, Outagamie, Sauk, Waupaca, and Waushara counties.