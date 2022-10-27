Ballweg receives award

The Wisconsin Association for Home Health Care presented Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) with the organization’s 2022 Champion of Home Health Care legislative award for her leadership on policies to advance home health care in Wisconsin and improve the delivery of patient care provided by home health professionals, according to an Oct. 25 press release.

“Sen. Ballweg was a fierce advocate for home health care during the 2021-22 legislative session, and her work was critical in efforts to strengthen the home health care workforce and increase patient access to skilled nursing provided in the comfort of their own homes,” said Jayne Thill, chair of the WiAHC Board of Directors. “She understands the value of home health care for Wisconsin patients, and we are excited to thank her for her work on behalf of our members and the patients we serve every day.”