Bank acquires two new branch locations

Royal Bank has entered into an agreement to acquire two branch locations of Associated Bank in Richland Center and Prairie du Chien, pending regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Teams from both institutions are working closely together to complete this transaction and will continue to communicate how the agreement affects customers. To help make the transition as seamless as possible, customers will receive more detailed information from Royal Bank in the coming months.
In addition to adding Richland Center and Prairie du Chien locations, Royal Bank has a network of offices in central and southwest Wisconsin that include Adams, Avoca, Camp Douglas, Cassville, Cazenovia, Cobb, Dickeyville, Elroy, Endeavor, Gays Mills, Hillsboro, Lancaster, La Valle, Lone Rock, Mauston, New Lisbon, Oxford, Spring Green and Viroqua.
