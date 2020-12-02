 Skip to main content
Bank challenges community with matching $10K donation
Pastor Dave Mowers, president, Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter Board of Directors, accepts a $10,000 donation from Greg Garton Jr., Prevail Bank vice president business banking on Nov. 24.

 PREVAIL BANK Contributed

On Nov. 24, Prevail Bank donated $10,000 to The Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter to help challenge the community to match the donations for the construction efforts of a homeless shelter in Baraboo. With this donation, Prevail Bank is helping renovate a site for 20-30 individuals that experience homelessness in the Baraboo and greater Sauk County area.

"We are very grateful to Prevail Bank for their overwhelming support and generosity as we near the completion of the building renovation project and opening of the facility to serve those most in need within the community. The process of securing the building, renovating to fit the needs and requirements of a shelter, and organization of volunteers could not have been accomplished without donors such as Prevail Bank and the many others in the Baraboo area. Thank you again!" said Brent Brinker, treasurer, BAHS Board of Directors.

If interested in applying for funds for a major initiative in the community, visit prevail.bank/resources/community.

