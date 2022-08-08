 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bank collecting monetary donations for school supplies

Prevail Bank has partnered with the Baraboo School District to support families in need. Through Aug. 31, monetary donations will be accepted at Prevail Bank – Baraboo, 110 Linn St., to purchase school supplies for local students in need.

