Prevail Bank has partnered with the Baraboo School District to support families in need. Through Aug. 31, monetary donations will be accepted at Prevail Bank – Baraboo, 110 Linn St., to purchase school supplies for local students in need.
Bank collecting monetary donations for school supplies
