Bank continues support for education foundation
Bank of Wisconsin Dells demonstrates its continued support for Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation by paying out an additional $5,000 for the Valedictorian's second year of college on Jan. 10. Each year, the bank awards the Valedictorian of Wisconsin Dells High School with one $5,000 scholarship. With this donation, the bank has grown its endowment large enough to support the Valedictorian's second year as well. The scholarship will be given out in perpetuity.

 JILL RADZINSKI/Contributed

