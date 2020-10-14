Bank donates $10K for respiratory equipment

Bank of Wisconsin Dells contributed $10,000 to SSM Health St. Clare Foundation on Sept. 30 to purchase a Vest Airway Clearance System for respiratory therapy. This equipment assists patients who have secretion clearance issues and may be ventilated, have pneumonia, have chronic respiratory conditions, or an individual suffering from COVID-19.

“We are grateful to Bank of Wisconsin Dells for supporting the purchase of this equipment which will help clear our patient’s lungs and improve their respiratory status sooner. This is very timely as we move into the fall and winter and we see an increase in respiratory patients,” said Jessica Herold, respiratory therapy supervisor.