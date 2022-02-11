 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bank donates $1K to PHP

  • 0
BANK DONATES $1K TO PHP

On Feb. 3, Rev. Bill Harris, left, founder of People Helping People, accepts a $1,000 donation from Prevail bank’s chief commercial lender, Craig Philipp.

 PREVAIL BANK/Contributed

Prevail Bank donated $1,000 to the People Helping People organization, a nonprofit whose mission is to strengthen the community by giving direct help to low-income families and disadvantaged job seekers.

"Prevail Bank’s donation could not have arrived at a better time,” said Reverend Bill Harris, Founder of the faith-based, non-profit charity. “These funds will allow us to focus on our mission to form relationships between people who have needs and those who have the time, talent and gifts to share through our five programs.”

The five programs of People Helping People are: Adopt a Family, Stomp Out Hunger, Adopt a Veteran, a School Supply Program, and a Work Ready Program.

“We really want to expand our Work Ready Program this year or next with additional career path offerings,” said Harris. “We’re working closely with state, county, local officials, and contractors to make this happen.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage licenses

Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:

PETS OF WEEK: Colt and Lulu

PETS OF WEEK: Colt and Lulu

Colt is a 15-month-old coonhound, blue tick/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. He is very outgoing, friendly, l…

Free N95 masks available

Public Health Sauk County has free N95 masks available at the back entrance to the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, and throughout…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News