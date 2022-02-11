Bank donates $1K to PHP

Prevail Bank donated $1,000 to the People Helping People organization, a nonprofit whose mission is to strengthen the community by giving direct help to low-income families and disadvantaged job seekers.

"Prevail Bank’s donation could not have arrived at a better time,” said Reverend Bill Harris, Founder of the faith-based, non-profit charity. “These funds will allow us to focus on our mission to form relationships between people who have needs and those who have the time, talent and gifts to share through our five programs.”

The five programs of People Helping People are: Adopt a Family, Stomp Out Hunger, Adopt a Veteran, a School Supply Program, and a Work Ready Program.

“We really want to expand our Work Ready Program this year or next with additional career path offerings,” said Harris. “We’re working closely with state, county, local officials, and contractors to make this happen.”