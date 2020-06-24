Bank donates to local food pantries
0 comments

Bank donates to local food pantries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bank donates to local food pantries

Royal Bank has donated $1,000 to the Mauston Community Sharing Pantry among other local food pantries. Pictured, from left, are Becky Jensen, Patty Koenig, Dave Mauer, John Hamm, and Kathy Green.

 NATALIE ADAMS/Contributed

Royal Bank, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Covid-19 Relief Grant Program, has provided a total of $20,000 in Covid-19 relief funds to help local food pantries and Wisconsin farmers.

Between May 20 and June 11, these local pantries each received $1,000 in gift cards, $500 for a local dairy processing plant and $500 for a meat processing facility. Food pantries can use the gift cards to stock up on whatever they need; Elroy Food Pantry, Mauston Community Sharing Pantry, Camp Douglas Food Pantry, Westfield Schools Pioneer Pantry program, and $500 each to New Lisbon Food Pantry and New Lisbon Mobile Food Pantry.

Locally, Royal Bank has offices in Adams, Camp Douglas, Cazenovia, Elroy, Endeavor, La Valle, Lone Rock, Mauston, New Lisbon, Oxford, and Spring Green. For more information, visit royalbank-usa.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

$3,900 donated to food pantry

Viking Village Foods, Viking Liquor, BP Viking Express Mart and customers raised $3,940.54 for the Reedsburg Area Food Pantry, according to a …

Community

Mael earns certification

Daniel Mael, LPL financial advisor/Certified Public Accountant with BWD Wealth Management at Bank of Wisconsin Dells, earned his Certified Fin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News