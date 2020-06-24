Bank donates to local food pantries

Royal Bank, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Covid-19 Relief Grant Program, has provided a total of $20,000 in Covid-19 relief funds to help local food pantries and Wisconsin farmers.

Between May 20 and June 11, these local pantries each received $1,000 in gift cards, $500 for a local dairy processing plant and $500 for a meat processing facility. Food pantries can use the gift cards to stock up on whatever they need; Elroy Food Pantry, Mauston Community Sharing Pantry, Camp Douglas Food Pantry, Westfield Schools Pioneer Pantry program, and $500 each to New Lisbon Food Pantry and New Lisbon Mobile Food Pantry.