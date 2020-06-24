Bank donates to local food pantries

Royal Bank, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Covid-19 Relief Grant Program, has provided a total of $20,000 in Covid-19 relief funds to help local food pantries and Wisconsin farmers.
Between May 20 and June 11, these local pantries each received $1,000 in gift cards, $500 for a local dairy processing plant and $500 for a meat processing facility. Food pantries can use the gift cards to stock up on whatever they need; Elroy Food Pantry, Mauston Community Sharing Pantry, Camp Douglas Food Pantry, Westfield Schools Pioneer Pantry program, and $500 each to New Lisbon Food Pantry and New Lisbon Mobile Food Pantry.
Locally, Royal Bank has offices in Adams, Camp Douglas, Cazenovia, Elroy, Endeavor, La Valle, Lone Rock, Mauston, New Lisbon, Oxford, and Spring Green. For more information, visit royalbank-usa.com.
