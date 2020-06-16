Bank donates to local food pantries
Bank donates to local pantries

Bank donates to local pantries

Marci Mullens, Royal Bank branch manager, right, presented two $500 gift cards to Chase Gildenzoph, principal at Oxford and Coloma Elementary Schools.

 ROYAL BANK/Contributed

Royal Bank, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Covid-19 Relief Grant Program, has provided a total of $20,000 in Covid-19 relief funds to help local food pantries and Wisconsin farmers.

Between May 20 and June 11, local pantries, Westfield Schools Pioneer Pantry program, Marquette County Sharing Pantry, Endeavor Food Pantry, and Oxford Food Pantry, each received $1,000 in gift cards, $500 for a local dairy processing plant and $500 for a meat processing facility. Food pantries can use the gift cards to stock up on whatever they need.

Locally, Royal Bank has offices in Adams, Camp Douglas, Cazenovia, Elroy, Endeavor, La Valle, Lone Rock, Mauston, New Lisbon, Oxford, and Spring Green. For more information, visit royalbank-usa.com.

