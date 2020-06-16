Bank donates to local food pantries

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Royal Bank, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Covid-19 Relief Grant Program, has provided a total of $20,000 in Covid-19 relief funds to help local food pantries and Wisconsin farmers.

Between May 20 and June 11, local pantries, Westfield Schools Pioneer Pantry program, Marquette County Sharing Pantry, Endeavor Food Pantry, and Oxford Food Pantry, each received $1,000 in gift cards, $500 for a local dairy processing plant and $500 for a meat processing facility. Food pantries can use the gift cards to stock up on whatever they need.