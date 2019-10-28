Bank donates $1,000 to United Fund

On Oct. 21, Baraboo State Bank donated $1,000 to Baraboo Area United Fund for distribution to nonprofit organizations with programs that serve Baraboo area residents. Pictured, from left, BAUF Board members Rebecca Hellenbrand, Laurie Ahrensmeyer, Kyle Hundt and Catherine Sperl. Ahrensmeyer is also a bank assistant vice president and presented the donation.
