Bank earns excellence award

Horicon Bank was awarded an Excellence in Financial Education Award from the Wisconsin Bankers Association Nov. 21 for improving financial literacy within the community. From June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019, 460 bankers from community banks across the state reported nearly 1,850 presentations and reached nearly 33,500 consumers of all ages with financial education topics. Horicon Bank was recognized for its contribution to this statewide effort. Pictured, from left, are Grace Bruins, Dixie Gaastra, Rose Petitte, Linda Schellpfeffer and Mike Semmann.
