Bank educates seniors about scams

COLUMBUS — On Dec. 6, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank employees, Shaina Hannaman and Samantha Petrie, spoke at the Columbus Senior Center on current “grandparent scams” going around the area.
They discussed scam basics of what to look for, charity scams and grandparent scams. Participants walked away with knowledge on what to do the next time they receive a phone call, email, text or piece of mail trying to scam them, along with a main message, “Be sure to talk to someone if you are unsure of a situation!”
For more information, visit fmub.bank.