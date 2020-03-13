Bank employee awarded scholarship
HORICON — The Wisconsin Banker’s Association awarded Renee Peterson a $1,050 Graduate School of Banking Human Resource Management School scholarship, according to a March 9 press release.

Peterson is an assistant vice president - talent acquisition officer in the bank’s Human Resources Department.

The scholarship, established and funded by the Herbert V. Prochnow Educational Foundation, furthers the goal of supporting banker education. It is awarded to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and a commitment to his or her community and to the banking industry.

