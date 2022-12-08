Bank honored for literacy achievements

The Wisconsin Bankers Foundation honored the team at National Exchange Bank & Trust for their efforts in promoting financial literacy to Wisconsin’s consumers, according to a Dec. 7 press release.

Tya Beger, Leah Boettcher, Emily Brooks, JoNell Empereur, Abby Funk, Gregg Mashack, Karri Oelke, Betsy Reigle, Julie Roth, Jaclyn Rutkowski, Beth Schmidt, Megan Schueller, Julie Stigler, Maeghan Thiessen-Greeno, Nicole Wiese, Mark Witt and Connie Zickat took part in 34 financial education presentations during the foundation’s 2021–2022 fiscal year. Thank you to the following employees for helping make an impact in the community.

Oelke received a Certificate of Recognition for hosting five presentations and NEBAT was awarded the WBF Excellence in Financial Education Award for the bank-wide dedication to financial education during the 2021–2022 fiscal year at the WBA LEAD360 Conference held Nov. 16-17 in Wisconsin Dells.

