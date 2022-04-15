 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bank hosts ‘Shred Day’ for personal documents

WAUPUN — National Exchange Bank & Trust will host a free “Shred Day” from 8-11 a.m. or until the truck is full Saturday, May 7 at its 210 E. Main St., Waupun.

The community can dispose of documents containing confidential, personal information in a secure method. Documents will be shredded on-site by Shred-It, a firm specializing in secure shredding and information management solutions. Only paper items will be shredded.

All customers will be expected to handle their own shredding. Bring confidential information only – not all paper recyclables; package in a method that you can lift manageably; limit shredding to non-business items only – businesses should contact Shred-It directly; paper only – no plastics, metals, boxes, spiral bound books, clips, rubber bands, etc.

For more information, call 920-921-7700 or visit nebat.com.

