Prevail Bank’s previous Shred Day events in Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield and Eau Claire resulted in nearly six tons, or 11,500 pounds, of paper being collected for recycling purposes.

As a result, another event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the Baraboo branch, 110 Linn St. Participants do not need to be customers of Prevail Bank. Limit of three boxes per person.