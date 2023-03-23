FOND DU LAC — National Exchange Bank & Trust makes leadership changes on March 22 as James Chatterton, president and chief operating officer, will retire from the bank after 35 years of service, and Eric Stone, current chief executive officer, will assume the president/CEO combined role.

Chatterton had been the CEO of American Bank for 17 years, before becoming president of NEBAT when the two banks merged in 2016. Chatterton was instrumental in the merger of the two banks, and is known for connecting with customers and employees.

Stone is currently the CEO and vice chairman of the Board for NEBAT and the president of NEB Corp., the holding company for NEBAT. Stone has been with the bank since 1996. He holds a masters of business administration from Kellogg School of Management and completed the Graduate School of Banking from University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is active in the community as the director of the National Exchange Bank Foundation; sits on the Board of Trustees for Marian University and the board of St. Mary’s Spring Academy. He was previously on the Board of Directors for Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts.

The leadership transition is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2023. With the transition, the following individuals will assume expanded leadership roles within the organization:

Nicole Wiese is promoted to COO assuming oversight responsibilities for Retail Banking and Enterprise Risk Management/Cybersecurity in addition to her current responsibilities of Digital Banking, Marketing, Security, Facilities and Deposit Operations.

Steve Holz is promoted to chief lending officer. Holz joined the bank in 1992, as a credit analyst. In 1994, he transitioned to commercial lending officer and was promoted several times before his most recent promotion to executive vice president in 2022.

Tami Christian is named chief people officer and will continue to lead the human resource function. She will also join the Board of the National Exchange Bank Foundation. Christian NEBAT in 2015, with more than 25 years of human resources professional experience.

For more information, visit nebat.com.