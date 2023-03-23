Related to this story

Most Popular

Witt earns promotion at bank

Witt earns promotion at bank

Mark Witt has been promoted to an assistant vice president and retail lending supervisor for National Exchange Bank & Trust and is based i…

PETS OF WEEK: Ace and Gwen

PETS OF WEEK: Ace and Gwen

Ace is a 2-year-old black lab mix who came in as a stray. He is very friendly and outgoing and wants to be everyone’s best friend. He knows a …