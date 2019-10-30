Now through Nov. 30, the 36th annual Food Pantry Drive is taking place at The Bank of Mauston. Community members are encouraged to stop by any of the bank’s six locations and donate non-perishable food items for local families in need. In addition, for every grocery cart filled with donations, The Bank of Mauston will give $50 to local, community sharing food pantries. Help make the holidays a little brighter for an underprivileged family in your community.
Bank locations include the Mauston branch, 503 Gateway Ave., 608-847-6200; Necedah branch, 101 S. Main St., 608-565-6200; New Lisbon branch, 800 Germantown Road, 608-562-6200; Lyndon Station branch, 149 N. Wisconsin St., 608-666-2411; Wisconsin Dells branch, 402 County Highway A, 608-253-7030
For more information, call 608-847-6200.
