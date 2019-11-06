Bank of Wisconsin Dells promotes two staff members, which are Anastasia Kinney as business development officer, and Amanda Garwood as controller.
As a corporate officer of the bank, Kinney’s role expands in the commercial lending field. She has done a wonderful job of promoting Bank of Wisconsin Dells and Community Bank of Portage in surrounding communities, while developing relationships and deposit accounts for the bank.
As Controller, Garwood oversees accounting and finance functions, working alongside the bank's CFO. She has excelled as a credit analyst for the bank and has considerable background and experience in accounting.
