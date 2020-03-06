Bank offers $2K prize in art contest

HORICON — Horicon Bank’s Take Flight Art Contest with a grand price of $2,000 and a People’s Choice Award of $100 is open to all artists. An additional Young Artist Award of $500 will be offered to all entrants’ ages between 5- and 18-years-old.

Creations must capture “Wings” – an ode to the bank’s logo and deep ties to the Horicon Marsh.

“We’re asking artists to submit work that reflects excellence and originality in capturing this concept of ‘Wings,’” said Fred Schwertfeger, senior vice president of marketing. “We’ve created a committee of judges that will be looking for an artist’s ability to evoke the feeling and emotion of flight.”

“We’re especially excited to see the creations of our young artists,” said Schwertfeger. “In addition to the Young Artist Award, we’ll also donate $400 to the school of the winning young artist.”

Interested artists can enter the contest by uploading a digital image of their work to horiconflights.com by Wednesday, April 22 for the first round of judging. All images will be reviewed by the judges, who then select a group of finalists to be sent into the final round popular vote.