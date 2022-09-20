 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bank offers Teacher of the Month program

  • 0

The Dodge County Teacher of the Month program, founded by American Bank and the Heffron Family Foundation, seeks nominations to recognize teachers in the Dodge County area who go above and beyond for their students, inside and outside of the classroom. Recipients of the award are recognized in their school and districts and receive a $300 check to put towards their classroom or supplies.

Nominations can be submitted to marketing@americanbankbd.com and bdtoyman@gmail.com. Nominations should be in a short essay form and include why the teacher should be recognized, how they go above and beyond for their students, extracurricular activities they are involved in, how they make a difference in their community, etc. Nominations are reviewed at the end of each month and a recipient is chosen for the next month.

For more information, call 920-356-6999.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

16 school districts awarded grants

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development awarded Wisconsin Fast Forward Program grants to 16 school districts for…

PETS OF WEEK: Yogi and Mabel

PETS OF WEEK: Yogi and Mabel

Yogi is a 2 ½-year-old retriever/Labrador/mix. A big, handsome guy at 80 pounds but has been as big as 93 pounds according to his records. He’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News