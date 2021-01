The Bank of Prairie du Sac will host a Business Summit & 2021 Economic Outlook for Sauk County business leaders virtually via Zoom from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Dr. Steven Deller, University of Wisconsin economist, professor and community development specialist will present the Economic Forecast for 2021, and participants will have the opportunity to connect with others in their industry to analyze data, ask questions or share best practices.