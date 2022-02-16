 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bank promotes Greenfield

Bryant Greenfield was promoted to regional operations leader/officer for the Brandon, Dalton, Kingston, Montello, Princeton and Rosendale offices, according to a Feb. 16 press release.

He joined the bank in 2015, with four years of experience with mortgage loans. For the past six years, he has worked as an operations & loans officer for the Brandon and Rosendale offices, where he led deposit operations and helped customers with their lending needs. In his new role, Greenfield will lead these offices in deposit operations by overseeing team member engagement, training and scheduling, procedural resource creation and maintenance, along with security and branch optimization.

Greenfield grew up in Waupun where he attended Central Wisconsin Christian High School. He then attended Calvin College where he earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and economics. He now resides in Waupun.

For more information, visit nebat.com.

Bryant Greenfield

Greenfield
