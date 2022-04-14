 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bank promotes Schultz to operations manager

Amanda Schultz is promoted to operations manager for the offices located in Brandon and Rosendale for National Exchange Bank & Trust, on April 12.

Schultz joined the bank in 2016, as a customer service representative. In her new role, she will lead deposit operations and oversee the hiring and training of new staff.

Schultz grew up in Columbus, where she attended Columbus High School and went on to earn a bachelors of science in criminal justice from Herzing University in Milwaukee.

Schultz resides in Brandon with her family and is active in the community.

For more information, visit nebat.com.

Amanda Schultz

Schultz
