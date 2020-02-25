Bank promotes three employees

HORICON — The Board of Directors of Horicon Bank has promoted three key employees, Denise Loosley to vice president; Phil Schneider to assistant vice president and Ashley Balistreri to assistant vice president, according to a Feb. 18 press release.

Loosley started her career at Horicon Bank 23 years ago as an assistant credit analyst in the Loan Department and then transferred to the Finance department. She has had an integral role in management’s decision making process given her in-depth knowledge of Horicon Bank’s core operating system.

Originally from the Beaver Dam area, Schneider began his career at Horicon Bank in 2000 as a secondary market underwriter and was promoted to a mortgage loan officer in 2016. He started lending in the bank’s Horicon location and assisted in Iron Ridge and Neosho. Schneider has transferred to Horicon Bank’s Waupun location as the primary mortgage lender.

Balistreri started her career at Horicon Bank in 2010 as a student teller. In 2016, she was promoted to junior credit analyst and in 2018 promoted to a mortgage loan originator for the bank’s Iron Ridge and Neosho locations.