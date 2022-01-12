Tanya Walsh-Laehn was promoted to vice president/commercial loan officer at the Bank of Wisconsin Dells, according to a Jan. 12 press release. She joined the lending team in 2018, as a commercial lender, serving customers in her home community of Mauston and throughout the Juneau, Columbia, Adams and Sauk County areas. She will continue to serve these customers out of the Lake Delton Office.
Bank promotes three officers (copy)
Related to this story
Most Popular
City of Beaver Dam residents that receive contracted solid waste collection services from the city, may place Christmas trees and boughs to th…
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
Eight fun-loving women are needed to bring the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s spring production, “The Wild Women of Winedale,” to life. N…
The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts seeks artists to participate in its annual June-July Art that Blooms exhibit, sponsored by He…
Tomah Health CEO to retire
The Portage Ice Fishing Team and Portage FFA will host a free ice fishing event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 15, at Silver Lake Pond, 522 Silver…
Agrace will host “Bridges,” and “Spouse/Partner Loss” support groups for those who are grieving the death of a person. These groups provide em…
Marin Stauffacher received a $2,500 Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarship in 2021 to study early childhood education, according to a Jan. 1 pre…
Southwest Wisconsin has an AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer program, The Foster Grandparent Program, which taps into the skills, talents, and expe…
Resale shop donates $8K