Bank promotes three officers (copy)
Bank promotes three officers (copy)

Tanya Walsh-Laehn was promoted to vice president/commercial loan officer at the Bank of Wisconsin Dells, according to a Jan. 12 press release.  She joined the lending team in 2018, as a commercial lender, serving customers in her home community of Mauston and throughout the Juneau, Columbia, Adams and Sauk County areas. She will continue to serve these customers out of the Lake Delton Office.

Tanya Walsh-Laehn

Walsh-Laehn
